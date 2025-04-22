It appears Kevin Costner's dog Bob has picked up some acting tricks from Dad.

The Academy Award winner's dog recently delivered quite the performance in an effort to get more food. A classic move by any pooch, but this one offered a bit more drama that could easily win him a trophy of his own.

In the video shared to social media, Bob sits close to Costner with his blue dinner bowl in his hands. It's one of those "slow feeder" bowls which forces the dog to navigate a maze in order to eat, which leads us to believe this Bob loves to chow down.

"Ya hungry?" Costner asks as Bob stares him down. "I know but I'm trying to work here, okay? I know you're hungry and, by the way, I fed you about 45 minutes ago."

Bob looks longingly at his owner with soft, sad eyes before getting up to pace the room.

"Walking around like a beggar is not helping things," the Yellowstone actor warns.

Eventually Bob returns to his owner and sits down in front of him, but this time he gives the sad eyes to the person who has been filming the video. All the while he holds his bowl in his mouth.

"A small snack?" Costner asks, caving to Bob's plea. "He's working me. He's totally working me."

"Bob gets what Bob wants," the caption reads.

When Did Kevin Costner Get a Dog?

Costner surprised his fans in February 2024 when he shared photos of the newest addition to his family: A puppy!

"I'm already in love with this special guy," he wrote on social media.

Fans flooded the comments with name ideas for his new companion, like "Kacey," "Crash" or "Yellowstone." It doesn't appear anyone suggested the name "Bob," but that's ultimately what the Horizon director went for.