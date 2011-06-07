Kid Rock Was Hesitant to Host 2011 CMT Music Awards

Kid Rock is hosting the 2011 CMT Music Awards for the second consecutive year, and the singer actually wasn't sure he wanted to reprise the gig again -- but not because it wasn't fun for him.

When WYCD nabbed some time with the singer, he revealed why he chose to be a repeat offender as host of one of country music's biggest nights.

He first joked that it's "hard to say no to Viacom and MTV Networks!" But overall, his viewpoint was that he wanted to be remembered for the awesomeness that was the 2010 CMT Music Awards. "Last year was successful," he said. "I was hesitant about going back, since it was so successful. Sometimes, I am a little wary about doing stuff twice like that, since it is out of my element. I'm not an awards show host. That’s not what I do."

Kid Rock also said that he has a specific style that he tries to employ as host, and that's one of lightheartedness. "I tried to make it where we not take ourselves too seriously and people see their favorite artist in a little bit of a different light," he said.

The 2011 CMT Awards will air live Wednesday, June 8 at 8PM on CMT and on CMT.com.



