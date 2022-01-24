Country-fried Southern rocker Kid Rock has big plans to hit the road in 2022. The singer announced his Bad Reputation Tour on Monday (Jan. 24) — a trek that will begin on April 6 with a show in Evansville, Ind., continuing through mid-September with stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Tampa and more major markets.

It'll be an evening of rock 'n' roll mainstays, as veteran rock outfit Foreigner are joining the tour as an opening act, and Grand Funk Railroad are coming along for the ride, too. Joining the lineup on select dates is Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, with his Led Zeppelin Evening.

Country up-and-comer Trey Lewis, who caught ears with his "D--ked Down in Dallas" in 2020, will join the bill, too.

It seems likely that Rock will have new music to share with live audiences. Last November, he dropped his new song, the fiery "Don't Tell Me How to Live," which is an expletive-riddled take-down of "cancel culture," "offended millennials," "backlash" and "fake news."

Per the Detroit Free Press, "Don't Tell Me How to Live" is the first release off a towering, 50-track triple album that Rock plans to release in the future. That project, apparently, will break down into 10 hip-hop songs, 10 country songs and 10 rock songs, plus 20 unreleased tracks. No further details have emerged.

Rock returned to the road after COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in 2021, but soon had to cancel some shows after "over half his band" contracted "f--king Covid," per a tweet from the star. "And before u s--t for brains bloggers and media run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated," Rock added.

Tickets for the 2022 Bad Reputation Tour go on sale on Friday (Jan. 28).

Kid Rock's 2022 Bad Reputation Tour Dates:

Apr. 6 –- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center^

Apr. 8 –- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center^

Apr. 9 –- Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center^

Apr. 15 –- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena^

Apr. 16 –- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena^

May 20 –- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center#

May 21 –- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena#

June 10 –- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

June 11 –- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 15 –- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

June 17 –- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion^

June 18 –- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

June 24 –- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

June 25 –- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

Aug. 5 –- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 6 –- Burgettstown, Penn. @ Pavilion at Star Lake*

Aug. 12 –- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*

Aug. 17 –- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 19 –- Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 20 –- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 24 –- Mansfield, Ma. @ Xfinity Center*

Aug. 26 –- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 27 –- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sept. 16 –- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sept. 17 –- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

*With Foreigner

^With Grand Funk Railroad

#Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

All Dates ft. Special Appearance by Trey Lewis