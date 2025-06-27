Kid Rock was performing at his Rock the Country festival date in Little Rock, Ark., on June 21, and he decided to make a core memory for an 8-year-old boy by gifting him his saxophone after he was done playing it for the crowd.

When the "Only God Knows Why" singer was done blowing into the sax, he spotted a young boy in the crowd and said, "Eight years old. Is that your mama and daddy? And he let you come to a Kid Rock show?"

It says something about the content of the concert when Kid Rock himself is questioning the decision of the boy's parents to let him attend the show, which probably featured some profanity.

As Rock bent down to hand the saxophone to the kid, he made sure to give the boy's dad some props for allowing him to be there, saying, "That must be the coolest daddy on Earth. I see you down there, have fun tonight."

Country Cast Net posted a picture on their Instagram that summed up the entire exchange between Rock, the kid and his parents that evening.

You can say all you want about Kid Rock, but the proof is in the pudding when it comes to his live shows and entertaining the crowd that pays good money to be there.

Rock has given away his saxophone to fans in the past, so it's quite possible that he has a storage unit full of them, uses them once and makes a point to gift them at his shows.

Kid Rock's 2025 Rock the Country Festival is visiting 10 small town across America in the spring and summer, featuring performances from Hank Wiliams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Nickelback, Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Gavin Adcock, Aaron Lewis, Big & Rich, Ella Langley, Deana Carter, Shenandoah, Diamond Rio, Lee Greenwood, Mark Chesnutt and many more.

