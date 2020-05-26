Kip Moore is giving fans an up-close-and-personal look at the creation process for his new album with a new documentary, 7 Days at the Rock.

Leading up to the release of his new album, Wild World, the rugged country star will unveil the short film that chronicles his multi-week stay at BedRock, a remote facility he built with friend Jeremy Salyers in Red River Gorge, Ky., that boasts rock climbing and scenic hiking. It's also where Moore had been self-isolating.

The mini-doc offers fans a look into the singer's perspective as he was making the album, as well as his personal reflection on living during a pandemic. He also performs songs off the project, including the new track “Red White Blue Jean American Dream" that he describes as the "next look" into the album.

“7 Days at the Rock came around really organically leading up to the release of this record. This is a unique moment in time for all of us that none of us will ever forget and so it felt right to kind of reflect on everything that is going on, as well as shed some light into the process of releasing Wild World," Moore explains in a press release.

7 Days at the Rock will premiere on Outside TV on May 28 at 9PM ET, one day before the release of Wild World. The new album follows Moore's third studio project, 2017's Slowheart. He also shared the In the Wild Sessions in April 2020, a series of acoustic videos that offer further insight into the album. Lead single "She's Mine" was released in 2019.

