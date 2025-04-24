The media’s version of Kristin Cavallari isn’t quite matching up with reality, at least, according to her.

In a recent episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Kristin Cavallari opens up about the constant media reports surrounding her love life.

The reality TV star, known from Laguna Beach, Very Cavallari and as the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, has been in the spotlight for years.

Lately, though, she's made headlines for dating younger influencer Mark Estes, having a short fling with ex-NHL player Nate Thompson and hooking up with country singer Morgan Wallen. She admits the media attention has become more intense, often twisting her words and actions.

Is Kristin Cavallari Dating Kevin Costner?

In the episode titled “Shooting My Shot With Kevin Costner,” Cavallari talks about how stories about her are frequently exaggerated. One example she mentions is an Instagram comment calling Costner her “forever crush,” which the media spun into claims she was chasing him romantically.

She says the comment was meant to be lighthearted and casual, not to cause rumors. She says her liking Costner has to do with his acting career, not a romantic crush.

Cavallari says these constant misinterpretations have shaped how people view her. She finds it ridiculous to be labeled both reckless and hopelessly romantic at the same time.

While she does share parts of her life online and on her podcast, she feels the media often paints a distorted picture of who she is. Although some might assume she’s used to it by now, she’s clearly frustrated by how gossip outlets misrepresent her.

See the entire episode below:

When Did Kevin Costner Get Divorced?

Costner and his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, finalized their divorce in February of 2024.

Has Kevin Costner Been Dating Since His Divorce?

The Oscar-winning actor-director and former Yellowstone star has been the source of other romance rumors since then, including reports that he'd been seeing Jewel and Hoda Kotb, but has so far not confirmed any new relationship.

