Lady A are up for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 10), and it's a nomination the trio does not take lightly.

"We were so excited — blown away," Hillary Scott expresses to Taste of Country during an interview ahead of the show.

"Just a dream we've all had — a goal that we've had since we really started as a band — was just longevity," she furthers. "Really wanting to be here for a long time in the country music family ... to be nominated again is truly such a gift. We are grateful and love everybody in the category."

In 2021, they're up against Midland, Little Big Town, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band for Vocal Group.

It was a year that brought Lady A in front of their fans on their What a Song Can Do Tour (named for their summer EP of the same name). Getting back to performing again for a live audience is something Dave Haywood says he has really cherished and is proud of.

"Finishing the tour was the biggest accomplishment," Haywood admits. "It took a second to get used to touring and playing again in front of people and live crowds."

After dusting the cobwebs off, they slid into the groove again easily — it was second nature.

“After that first weekend I felt like we were in a groove, and every night we were like, 'Y’all, we get to play tonight!," and that was sort of our motto: It's an honor to get to do it,” he adds.

As the tour came to a close, it was bittersweet, but full of celebration. They'd done it.

"We were with Carly Pearce, Niko [Moon], Tenille [Arts] backstage and just it felt so special,” Haywood recalls, thinking about how difficult the COVID-19 pandemic has been, especially as touring acts. "To be able to make it through a tour with so many challenges and protocols and things we’re walking through on our end, it was such a gift. I feel like touring is one of those things that we will never take for granted — I'll never complain about it or anything again."

In addition to being nominated, Lady A will present an award to another artist during the show. The 2021 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC at 8PM ET Wednesday night.

