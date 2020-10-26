Lady A Reissuing ‘On This Winter’s Night’ Album With a Christmas Song for Their Kids

Since Lady A first went into the studio to record their 2012 Christmas album, On This Winter's Night, they've made one major life change: All three members of the trio are now parents.

Having kids in the picture changes every aspect of their lives, but the holiday season is especially transformed by the additions to their families. Now that they're readying a deluxe version of the record, with four additional new tracks, the bandmates agree that the biggest difference in the process then and now is being able to write a song for their children.

All three members of Lady A -- Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood -- had a hand in penning "Christmas Through Your Eyes." Haywood says it was only the three of them, in fact, who wrote the family-focused song.

"We wrote that [song] with just the three of us, which is really the way we started as a band, so that was a special moment," he recently shared during a virtual media event. "[It was] something that could only happen at this point in time in our lives, in our career. So it was a special day to write that, have that on the record, and have that be something something stamped in history for, you know, our kids, really."

Adds Kelley of the song's inspiration, "When you see [your kids] and you see their excitement [about Christmas], you kind of can't help but think of you at that age, and what you were feeling."

In 2020, all of the Lady A bandmates' kids are old enough to understand and get excited about the holiday season, which Scott says makes Christmas even more special. Her twins, Betsy and Emory, will be almost three by the time Santa arrives this year, while older daughter Eisele will be about seven and a half.

"I think [the twins will] just love the lights on the tree, and one'll probably rip open every single present. We'll probably just have to wait, put them up on a shelf, so they don't get into them," Scott reflects. "And my oldest, it's just that magic -- the magic of it all. She's been pretty good about sleeping in ... on Christmas morning, even though she knows that Santa's coming, and I'm wondering if this year it'll be the 4AM wake-up call."

Aside from the original song, the deluxe version of On This Winter's Night will include three new covers: of the Beach Boys' "Little Saint Nick," Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" and Ray Charles' "The Spirit of Christmas."

"It's such an amazing song," Kelley says of the latter. "And Ray Charles is just one of my idols. So I said, 'Man, I've always wanted to try this.'"

The singer might have fulfilled a dream with the recording of "The Spirit of Christmas," but another of the new tracks tested Kelley's vocal abilities. "The harmonies of the songs are really fun for us to sing," Scott says of "Little Saint Nick," before Kelley interjects, "You say fun -- I say torturously difficult."

"That was a lesson for me," he admits of learning the Beach Boys' sky-high harmonies.

The deluxe version of On This Winter's Night will be available on Friday (Oct. 30), and the members of Lady A agree that, especially in 2020, the Christmas season can't come soon enough.

"I wouldn't mind starting early this year!" Haywood jokes. "I think we're all wanting something to look forward forward to."

On This Winter's Night Deluxe is available to pre-order and pre-save now. More album details are below.

BMLG

Lady A, On This Winter's Night Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

1. "A Holly Jolly Christmas"

2. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"

3. "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

4. "I’ll Be Home for Christmas"

5. "This Christmas"

6. "The First Noel"

7. "On This Winter’s Night"

8. "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow"

9. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

10. "Silent Night (Lord of My Life)"

11. "Blue Christmas"

12. "Silver Bells"

13. "Wonderful Christmastime” **

14. "Christmas Through Your Eyes” **

15. "Little Saint Nick” **

16. "That Spirit of Christmas” **

** new tracks