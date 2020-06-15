Lady A Reach Out to Blues Singer Lady A for ‘Fruitful Discussion’

The band formerly known as Lady Antebellum — and, recently, renamed "Lady A" in the name of social awareness — is making amends to the original Lady A, a blues singer who has been performing under that name for more than two decades and was not happy with the band's overstepping on her brand.

The original Lady A, who is black, noted that she was not only irritated that the country trio appropriated the name without doing due diligence, but that she also felt it was nothing more than a PR move geared toward showing solidarity with the black community after the death of George Floyd.

Happily, both the singer and the group were able to talk these sensitive matters out, as evidenced by a post on social media Monday (June 15). The former Lady Antebellum note that they had a fruitful discussion with the original Lady A.

"Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come."

The post was accompanied by a four-way Zoom-type conversation photo, with everyone involved having wide smiles on their faces. The singer Lady A posted the same photo and caption to her own social media shortly after the band posted theirs.

To USA Today, Lady A adds that the country group were the ones who contacted her about having "open and honest conversations." The band's Hillary Scott offered an apology, which Lady A says she accepted.

The multi-platinum trio consisting of Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood had announced their decision to drop "Antebellum" from their name and shorten it to Lady A — a longtime fan nickname — on June 11, noting that they recognized its connections to the Civil War era, which included slavery. The singer Lady A, whose real name is Anita White, responded immediately not only with sharp words, but a threat to pursue legal action.

Representatives for the band explained that the group had been unaware that another artist was working under the name "Lady A."