Lady Antebellum Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary of ‘Need You Now’

It's been a full decade since Lady Antebellum released their landmark sophomore set, Need You Now, a powerhouse album that would debut at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and earn triple-platinum sales status. Need You Now went on to win a Best Country Album Grammy (as well as a nomination in the all-genre Album of the Year category), as well as spawn the single of the same name, which itself won four Grammys.

The trio marked the album's Jan. 26 release on Sunday with proper reverence on social medial. "It’s hard to believe that 10 years ago today we released our sophomore album, Need You Now. We were lucky enough to have some really great success and experiences through our first record [2008's Lady Antebellum] for which we are eternally grateful," they wrote.

"But, Need You Now is the one that truly opened up the world to us. It exposed us to people and places and moments we’d never dreamed our music would reach. It showed that there are country music fans ALL over this world—from Europe to Asia to South America to Australia—and it gave us a true connection to these people and places for the first time.⁣ ⁣

"Our lives were never the same after we released this album and still, to this day, these songs help create some of the best moments in each of our shows. We’re so grateful for our fans who were introduced to us by Need You Now. We love hearing your stories about what these songs mean to you (please never stop sharing those with us)! We truly love you all."

Lady A is currently making waves with the single "What If I Never Get Over You," the lead from their eighth album, Ocean, which was released in Nov. 2019. It marks the band's first No. 1 single on Billboard's Country Airplay chart since 2014's "Bartender." The trio will soon be hitting the road with their Ocean Tour, which will feature Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae.