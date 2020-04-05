Lady Antebellum performed on the ACM Presents: Our Country broadcast on Sunday night (April 5), and they were accompanied by the cutest guest stars. Singing "What I'm Leaving For," the award-winning trio were joined on camera by some of their kids.

The trio performed together during the TV special while still keeping their distance, joining together remotely for a performance that centered around Dave Haywood's acoustic guitar, mandolin and percussion and their shimmering vocal harmonies. Haywood appeared to be in his home studio, wearing headphones while he performed, while Hillary Scott sang in a sunny, window-filled white room. Kelley kept it casual, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and shorts and holding his nearly 4-year-old son Ward in his lap as he sang.

Ward was adorable, wearing glasses and a T-shirt that says "We Are Family." He appeared curious about the proceedings, looking into the camera with an expression that seems to wonder why his dad's bandmates are in the screen, instead of being in the room as usual.

Haywood's son, Cash, was also visible during the video, sticking his head in and out of the frame and making hilarious faces. They were appropriate cameos, since the band's children inspired the song about the emotions they experience in having to leave home to go on the road. Their children even star in the video for "What I'm Leaving For," which is the latest single from Lady Antebellum's current album, Ocean.

Scott spoke seriously in introducing the performance, dedicating it to medical professionals who are on the front lines of the pandemic. "This song is about walking out of your house and leaving your family to do what you know you're called to do, which right now is not an easy thing," she said.

The ACM devised the ACM Presents: Our Country special to replace the postponed ACM Awards. Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named. Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.