A recent stop on Jon Pardi's Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour ended with a bunch of crybabies on stage.

His tour openers, Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters, celebrated the news of Pardi expecting his first child by dressing up like babies themselves. Both women donned full baby body suits, complete with "Cry Baby" bibs and bonnets. They carried with them a black T-shirt with the word "daddy" written across it.

Wilson and Whitters crashed Pardi's performance of "Beer Can't Fix." Although surprised, he didn't seem to miss a beat. In a video shared on Instagram, the women danced around the stage — even doing some line dancing — and handed out pacifiers to the band. At one point, Pardi chases Wilson around with a baby bottle, squirting her with its contents.

"#Prank 2: soon to be daddy @jonpardi gets double teamed by his tour babies," Wilson writes.

Pardi and his wife Summer recently announced they are expecting their first child together. They did not reveal a due date, but their baby is expected to arrive in early 2023.

Tour pranks are not uncommon in country music, and this certainly wasn't the first of the Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour. Wilson mentioned the baby costumes were prank number two. As for prank number one? It's a tad corny.

The "Wait in the Truck" singer enlisted Pardi's help to prank Whitters. The two dressed up like giant corn on the cobs and surprised the "corn queen" during her last set of the trek. Of course, Wilson posted the video on Instagram using the famous "Corn" song that has become very popular on TikTok.

"#Prank 1: dressin up for the corn queen’s last show," she writes.

The Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour will wrap up on Saturday, Oct. 1, with Pardi and Wilson.