Lainey Wilson Has Thoughts on Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce

Lainey Wilson Has Thoughts on Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce

Rob Kim ,Dustin Satloff, Jason Hanna, Getty Images

Everyone seems to be infatuated with what might be a blossoming relationship between megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Most people have been following along from the first rumble of the budding love, when Kelce tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour show in Kansas City over the summer.

He was unsuccessful, but fast-forward to September and Swift has already been to two of Kelce's football games, and the footballer has been spotted leaving Swift's Manhattan apartment.

During my recent interview with country star Lainey Wilson, I wanted to get her thoughts on this relationship, especially because she dates a former NFL football player now.

I asked if she thinks Kelce/Swift is a real relationship, or something that is being blown out of proportion.

"I think it's real. I think the truth is, they're both extremely, extremely successful at what they do, and I'm sure that they have a lot in common," she says. "'Cause the truth is, ya know, even me and Duck (her boyfriend Devlin Hodges' nickname), he knows what it's like to work really hard for something and kinda start from the ground up."

Wilson says she thinks that is the way it is right now for Swift and Kelce.

"I hope that they are just madly in love, and you know, ride off into the sunset," she says.

I put in her head that perhaps it'd be okay if they break up and we get another solid Swift breakup album about it. She agreed, saying: "Well, I mean, that could work, too. I'd be fine with either."

Wilson — like the rest of the world — is watching to see what happens next in this modern fairytale.

Her current single, "Watermelon Moonshine," is the No. 1 song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more! 

Pictures: Taylor Swift Watches Travis Kelce Score a Touchdown

Taylor Swift accepted NFL tight end Travis Kelce's invitation to attend his football game on Sunday (Sept. 24). His Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Kansas City. Swift was remarkably excited when Kelce scored a touchdown to make it 34-0.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023, Ranked

The best country songs of 2023 fit snug over your life and experiences. Each is written from personal experiences, but somehow, that translates as if it were custom to each of us. We've loved, we've longed, we've lost and we've cut loose in the country.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2023, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were most influential. Songs included on previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible. A song may have been released in 2022, but it had to have the majority of recorded airplay or impact this year to count.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

2023 People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet Pictures

The best dressed from the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards include several bold fashion choices and plenty of mid-summer crop tops. See pictures from the red carpet at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, taken before Thursday night's (Sept. 28) live broadcast.

The 2023 PCCA's air live on NBC from 8-10PM ET. Little Big Town will host while Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd will receive special honors.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift
Categories: Country Music News, Exclusives, Taste of Country Nights
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country