Lainey Wilson Has Thoughts on Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce

Everyone seems to be infatuated with what might be a blossoming relationship between megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Most people have been following along from the first rumble of the budding love, when Kelce tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour show in Kansas City over the summer.

He was unsuccessful, but fast-forward to September and Swift has already been to two of Kelce's football games, and the footballer has been spotted leaving Swift's Manhattan apartment.

During my recent interview with country star Lainey Wilson, I wanted to get her thoughts on this relationship, especially because she dates a former NFL football player now.

I asked if she thinks Kelce/Swift is a real relationship, or something that is being blown out of proportion.

"I think it's real. I think the truth is, they're both extremely, extremely successful at what they do, and I'm sure that they have a lot in common," she says. "'Cause the truth is, ya know, even me and Duck (her boyfriend Devlin Hodges' nickname), he knows what it's like to work really hard for something and kinda start from the ground up."

Wilson says she thinks that is the way it is right now for Swift and Kelce.

"I hope that they are just madly in love, and you know, ride off into the sunset," she says.

I put in her head that perhaps it'd be okay if they break up and we get another solid Swift breakup album about it. She agreed, saying: "Well, I mean, that could work, too. I'd be fine with either."

Wilson — like the rest of the world — is watching to see what happens next in this modern fairytale.

Her current single, "Watermelon Moonshine," is the No. 1 song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

