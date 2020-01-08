"Cause I was gonna be your forever / You were gonna be my wife," Lanco's 2017 hit-single, "Greatest Love Story," goes. Now those lyrics ring true for the band's lead guitarist Eric Steedly, who recently got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jessica Wardwell.

The romantic proposal took place on Jan. 6, when the guitarist got down on one knee during the couple's trip to Aruba, Sounds Like Nashville reports.

Steedly shared pictures of the proposal on his official Instagram account, with the caption, "Well, I guess we’re gonna go get hitched! I love you @jessica_wardwell," before his fiancée, Wardwell, adds:

"2020 couldn’t have started any better 💖 Can’t wait to do this crazy life with you @ericstudly."

Steedly and Wardwell celebrated one year together in May of 2019 with a picture posted to Wardwell's Instagram account. "Here’s to one year of adventures with my best friend and many more to come ❤️," she said at the time.

The couple's first date was at a Fleet Foxes show at the Ryman, and they have since documented their romance in a series of posts across each of their Instagram accounts.

The addition of Steedly's engagement to Wardwell adds to a year when Lanco already has many celebrations ahead of them. The band will be hitting the road with Miranda Lambert as she embarks on her Wildcard Tour.

However, that is not the only tour Lanco will be on this year, as they are set to do their own 2020 run with their What I See Tour. The tour is named after their most recent single "What I See," which is off of the band's sophomore album, expected to be released later this year.