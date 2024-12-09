Landman star Jacob Lofland admits he's still working through the emotional aftermath of his role on the show, after his character arc took an unexpected turn during Sunday's (Dec. 8) episode.

Lofland plays Cooper Norris on Landman. His father is the titular oil landman Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), and the stubborn Cooper has defied both his and his mother's (Ali Larter) wishes by signing up to work the Patch, as the oil workers call the field, as a "worm" — the lowest position on the totem pole, but the only vantage point from which he can learn the entire business hands-on if he wants to someday run his own oil company.

His character lived through a rig explosion that killed several other characters in the first episode, and since then, he's begun to form a relationship with the widow of one of the workers who was killed, which does not sit well with her family.

On Sunday's episode, that bad blood plays out as he enters his trailer on the Patch and is attacked by multiple fellow workers who are looking to exact revenge for his perceived role in the accident and his new relationship, which isn't exactly romantic, yet ... but also doesn't seem entirely platonic.

We're left not really knowing if Cooper is alive or dead at the end of the episode, and when Taste of Country asked Lofland to describe the emotional arc of that scene, he replied without hesitation.

"Man, I wish I could tell you, but I don't think I'm done going through it yet," he tells us. "I'm still finding out what the emotional arc is going to be."

He states that working so closely with Billy Bob Thornton was a dream, calling him the "sweetest man."

"Within five minutes (of first meeting), we had become best friends," he recalls, adding, "You meet Billy Bob, you meet the real Billy Bob; there's not a front. He is the nicest, sweetest man, and one of the most talented actors that I could ever be blessed to work around. That dynamic was not hard to get to at all."

Landman set new ratings records for the Paramount+ streaming app when it debuted in November. It's unclear if Paramount has plans for another season of the show, which Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan also co-created.

New episodes of Landman air via the Paramount+ streaming service every Sunday.

