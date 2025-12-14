Landman Season 2, Episode 5 began airing on Sunday (Dec. 14), and the new episode showed off a surprisingly sweet side to the oftentimes dark show — that is, when it wasn't delivering stunning revelations that could place everyone at risk.

What Happens to Tommy Norris on Landman Season 2, Episode 5?

Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is dealing with multiple crises, as usual, and he's finding out that being the President of M-Tex Oil and still serving as his own landman is a taller order then he thought.

In Episode 5 — titled "The Pirate Dinner" — Tommy deals with the aftermath of a crash at one of the pump jacks, the toxic gas exposure of some of his crew members and more.

But the real problem for him is Gallino (Andy Garcia) and his continued encroachment upon those around Tommy, including Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and Cami (Demi Moore).

Tommy has managed to find a solution for Cooper's contract with Gallino, which he shows him is so unfair and slanted that he will never actually make any money from it.

M-Tex buys out his leases, with Tommy telling him that with his instincts, he can come back to the company and eventually write his own ticket as a landman — one who is probably destined for far greater success than Tommy himself.

But first, he tells him, he has to learn the rules in order to break them.

Of course, that puts Tommy back in direct business with Gallino, and another showdown takes place in the cartel-boss-turned-oil-investor's office, with Tommy swearing not to partner with him.

Unfortunately for him, Cami has other ideas after her meeting with Gallino — especially when she finds out that M-Tex could be facing bankruptcy due to some of Monty's (Jon Hamm) not-entirely-legal financial machinations.

When Tommy reluctantly reveals the truth — that they would essentially be laundering dirty money for a drug cartel — she doesn't bat an eye.

She orders him to draw up the paperwork, making it clear in no uncertain terms that she will do whatever it takes to save her husband's company, whether he agrees or not.

What Happens With Cooper and Ariana in Landman Season 2, Episode 5?

Cooper begins the episode believing that he has a lot of money coming to him soon, but ends it realizing there is still a lot for him to learn about the practical side of the oil business before he's ready to make the kind of play he's trying to make.

Ariana (Paulina Chavez) tells Cooper that she wants to move forward in their relationship, now that she's made her expectations clear.

"If we're gonna do this let's do it, both feet," she says. "Catholics don't exactly shack up."

She says he'll have to ask for her hand — but first, he has to ask her father, who lives hours away. He makes the journey, only to have her dad tell him it was just a test. She didn't want her father's approval; she only wanted to see if he would do as she asked.

"Put a hand to her and I'll kill you," he warns Cooper — which, in this case, seems to be about as close to his seal of approval as Cooper's ever going to get.

Tommy cautions Cooper that he's moving way too fast in his private life, too, but appears to come to some peace with the situation after seeing Ariana at her new job at The Patch.

What Happens to Angela and Ainsley on Landman Season 2, Episode 5?

Angela (Ali Larter) and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) are in full party mode, first staging an unexpectedly sweet "birthday party" (it's not actually her birthday) for Angela at the retirement home where they've been volunteering, which she says is the best birthday she's ever had.

They also figure out that there might be a little geriatric hanky-panky going on at the retirement home, one of several unexpected revelations in Episode 5.

What Happens to T.L. in Landman Season 2, Episode 5?

T.L. (Sam Elliott) is settling into life at Tommy and Angela's house, spending his days by the pool, flirting with Ainsley's friend Shelby (played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Audrey McGraw) and generally finding that Tommy's life is a happy one, despite his own sometimes bleak view of the world.

That's reaffirmed at the end of the episode, when Angela throws a massively over-the-top "Pirate Dinner" for T.L. complete with costumes, decorations, lots of seafood and even a real sword.

Emerson Miller, Paramount+

For once in the history of the show, the dinner does not go horribly wrong, with Tommy seeming to see his own life through his father's more appreciative eyes and relax into the moment.

The episode ends on a sweet note of celebration that highlights how a happy family can mean something different to everyone — but one can't help but get the impression that bad things are lurking just around the corner.

What Happens Next on Landman?

Landman Season 2 continues to air new episodes every Sunday via streaming on Paramount+.

