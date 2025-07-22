Lauren Alaina Suffers Another Devastating Loss: Cousin Holly Witherow Dies

Lauren Alaina is mourning after another death in her family.

The singer, new mom and former American Idol star shared that her cousin Holly Witherow has died.

Alaina first spoke of Holly during her American Idol audition in 2011, and she's posted photos or updates of her health battle since.

"She's like a sister to me," she said during that audition.

"I wouldn't be me without Holly," she said in 2023.

Holly's mother Kim Ervin Witherow revealed her daughter's death in a Facebook post on July 19.

The singer also shared to social media, saying: "Holly finally got complete and total healing and is walking with Jesus."

On June 11, Alaina and her husband Cam welcomed their first child, Beni Doll Arnold.

What Happened to Lauren Alaina's Cousin, Holly?

Holly Witherow has battled cancer off and on for most of the last two decades. That includes brain cancer, which has at times left her unable to speak.

In 2019, Alaina left Dancing With the Stars to fly to Nashville to be with her cousin after emergency brain surgery. She told People that Holly had slipped into a coma and was non-responsive.

"But if I can say anything about her, Holly, she’s a stage four cancer brain tumor survivor," the singer said then. "They told her she was going to die 12 years ago and she did not."

That night, she dedicated her foxtrot to Holly.

"Please continue to pray for our family as we grieve such a tremendous loss," Alaina shared after Holly's passing.

Lauren Alaina Tragedies

The death of Alaina's cousin comes four days short of one year since her father, J.J. Suddeth, died.

Prior to that, she lost her stepfather, Sam Ranker, in 2018. He too had been battling cancer.

A February 2024 marriage to Arnold and the arrival of their first child brought needed joy to her life. Currently Alaina has a trio of concerts listed on the events tab of her Facebook page.

Is Lauren Alaina Still Making Music?

In between the ups and downs of her personal life, Alaina has continued to make new music. A song called "Heaven Sent" was released the same day her baby was born.

Prior to that she released three additional singles in 2025.

Her last multi-song project was Unlocked, a six-song EP that dropped in 2023. She's been featured on songs from other artists as well, including Corey Kent, Chris Lane and the Shires.

