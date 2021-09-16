Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

Any time I hear that we get to talk with Lauren Alaina, I know it's gonna be a wild time! She is so fun to chat with — in person, on the phone or on a video call — and you'll hear how she didn't disappoint during this episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

The purpose for this conversation was for her to tell us about her new album, Sitting Pretty on Top of the World. It is her most personal album to date; she wrote or co-wrote almost all of the songs on this project. When she started telling us about some of the songs (for example, "On Top of the World"), she got very candid and emotional. At one point, she almost cried.

I thought it was cool hearing her tell us about how her dad is her biggest and most honest fan. He was the first person, other than her record label people, to hear her new album before it was released. He has a favorite song, and she told us about it in this interview. Listen closely when she talks about her dad — his nickname for her is one that she is embarrassed of.

Lauren wrote most of these songs with some of her favorite song writers via Zoom video conference calls. I asked her, since it produced some of her most personal songs ever, if she will continue to write this way. Her answer is brief, and abrupt, and you'll for sure hear why she answered that way in the full interview.

Sit back, relax, and get ready to listen to Lauren Alaina like you have never heard her before. Check out Taste of Country Nights, On Demand: Ep. 3 - Lauren Alaina now to hear the full interview.

