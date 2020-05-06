Lauren Alaina shared touching video of her grandfather bopping along to her new music while in an assisted living home in Georgia. In the Facebook post, the singer says that her pawpaw has Alzheimer's disease.

Viewers see the Alaina's grandfather standing with hands in his pockets, looking around before he starts to get into the groove of "Country in Me," a song from the new Getting Good EP, released this year. It's a nearly minute-long clip that finds him enjoying his granddaughter's song.

"We can’t go see him right now, but one of his nurses sent me this video of him dancing to my song," Alaina writes. "Visiting him really does Bring Out the Country in Me. I can’t wait to see him again. Thank God for the nurses out there caring for our loved ones. They’re heroes."

Longtime followers of the once-American Idol star may recall a song about an aging grandparent with Alzheimer's called "The Locket" from her debut album, Wildflower. She didn't write that song, but connected to it quickly, as it described a kind of love she recalled her grandmother and grandfather having.

"Country in Me" (written by Alaina, David Garcia and Emily Weisband) is a more pop-friendly, playful love song on a project that also features the song "Getting Good," her current radio single.