LeAnn Rimes will be forced to reschedule shows on her holiday tour due to a vocal injury stemming from an illness.

The singer shares a handwritten letter on social media, explaining to fans that she cannot sing or speak due to a "bleed" on her vocal cord. Thus, she must postpone concerts in Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, which were planned for Dec. 9 and 10.

"It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows," she writes. "While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing… doctor’s orders!"

"I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you."

The show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium has been rescheduled for April 8, 2023, and the concert at the Riverside Casino in Riverside, Iowa, will now occur on Sept. 29. Rimes notes that fans should refer to their emails or point of purchase for more information.

At the end of her letter, she assures fans that she will see them soon. So far, the remaining dates on her tour —including Lincoln City, Ore., on Dec. 16 and 17, Airway Heights, Wash. on Dec. 18 and Pala, Calif. on Dec. 22 — are unaffected. Rimes was also forced to cancel the tour's opening show in Verona, Ny., which was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, due to illness.

She has been somewhat documenting her sick days on her Instagram Stories this week. In one snap, she remarked that she was "having a moment."

Instagram Instagram loading...

"The realization that I'm not super human is hitting me hard... J/K," she writes with a photo of herself looking away from the camera. "Just over here, rolling with life and things that are out of my control. Feeling a bit sad."

In another slide, she shares a photo and recipe for her "relaxation concoction when wine isn't on the menu." The drink includes a mix of lemon balm, kava and skullcap extracts.

Get our free mobile app

Instagram Instagram loading...