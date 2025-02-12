Lee Brice: ‘Cry’ Lyrics Are What I’m All About!

Lee Brice admits there were two people in line to record his new song "Cry" before he even heard it.

Dallas Davidson led the lyrics for the single, and he was actually going to record it himself. Brice says his good friend has a terrific voice, but he was still surprised to hear he wanted to cut a single. If you search, you'll find a Dallas Davidson catalog, but it's thin.

This time, however, Teddy Swims was going to join Davidson on "Cry."

"So he played me the song, and it was him singing the demo," Brice recalls. "I was like, 'You sure you don't want me to record that?'"

"Cry" is a new song from Brice's upcoming album.

He has eight career No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

This interview was pulled from his visit with Taste of Country Nights, as heard on the Taste of Country Nights: On Demand Podcast.

Davidson — who's written dozens of hits for artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins — quickly agreed, and Brice got to work. As in, he cut the song that very day.

Lyrically, "Cry" stays true to a premise described in the first verse. "Who says a man don't cry / Yeah, somebody done told you a lie / I've been cryin' over you all night / Who says a man don't cry," he sings.

See the full lyrics below.

"I've always had the songs that kind of say stuff that maybe guys don't know how to say," Brice explains. "Like 'I Don't Dance' or 'Hard to Love' ... it's another one of those for me."

Ben Hayslip and David Garcia worked alongside Davidson to write "Cry" and Brice, Jerrod Niemann and Ben Glover produced it.

"(Davidson) had sort of hinted toward this '50s doo-wop sound in the demo," Brice shares. "I was like, 'You know what? I think that would be really cool to go deep and pay real deep homage ... except let's put some nuggets of hip — you know, what the kids these days hear and wanna listen (to)."

Niemann is no stranger to that sound, having recorded a chart-topping cover song called "Lover, Lover" in 2010. Their mix allows a sad song — "I'm gonna cry myself to sleep tonight / Who says a man don't cry?" — to sound fun. It all works together to give tough guys permission to show emotions.

"Look man, I'll cry," Brice shares. "Just because I got a tough exterior — that's good for you to do."

Lee Brice, "Cry" Lyrics:

Who says a man don't cry / Yeah, somebody done told you a lie / I've been cryin' over you all night / Who says a man don't cry.

And who says a man don't hurt / Never had their heart ripped outta their shirt / Been lonely and down in the dirt / Who says a man don't hurt.

'Cause baby, baby, baby, baby / All I see when I close my eyes / Is taillights fading away in the Georgia sky.

Chorus:

I’ve been cryin' in my beer, cryin' in my bed / Cryin' on the pillow where you used to lay your head / I'ma cry myself to sleep tonight / Who says a man don't cry.

And tell me, who says a man don't beg / Didn't see me in the rain on the night she left / Beggin', Please don't say goodbye yet / Who says a man don't beg / Oh, baby, baby, baby.

Repeat Chorus

Who says a man don't cry / Somebody gone and told you a lie /'Cause I've been cryin' over you all night / Who says a man don't cry / Who says a man don't cry.

Repeat Chorus X 2

