Lee Greenwood Is Not Retiring, After All

Lee Greenwood announced in late 2023 that he would be retiring from performing, but according to a new press release, that appears not to be true.

Has Lee Greenwood Retired?

No — at least, not yet.

The "God Bless the U.S.A." singer announced that he was retiring from the road in a podcast interview in November of 2023. He said health concerns including two titanium knees and a titanium cage in his back factored into his decision, as well as his two sons being in college.

Is Lee Greenwood Touring in 2025?

Greenwood appears to have wrapped up his 2024 tour dates in December, according to Setlist.fm. However, the country music legend — whose other hits include "Dixie Road," "It Turns Me Inside Out," "Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands" and more — announced a full slate of tour dates for 2025 in a press release on Friday (Jan. 3).

"The American Spirit Tour is a celebration of the values and pride that make this country great," Greenwood states. "I can’t wait to hit the road and share these special moments with fans from coast to coast."

Greenwood's American Spirit Tour is set to launch on Jan. 22 in Florida and run all the way through Nov. 8, when he will wrap with a show in Indiana.

Will Lee Greenwood Retire After His 2025 Tour?

So far, it's unclear of the American Spirit Tour will mark Greenwood's swan song or not. The press release announcing the dates made no mention of Greenwood's previous retirement comments.

Where Can I See Lee Greenwood's 2025 Tour Dates?

Lee Greenwood's official touring calendar is available at his official website.

Country Stars Who Are Retiring in 2024 Every road has to come to an end, and 2024 finds a number of country stars saying goodbye to their fans. Read on to see which country stars have announced that they are retiring in 2024. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.