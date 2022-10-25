Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’

Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67.

Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.

"LJ Rest In Love brother," Allen writes. "Thanks for the talks and the 6am texts. You brought a smile to so many people."

Parton also remembers Jordan fondly, citing their "special bond."

"I am just as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member," she writes.

Best known for roles in television shows including Will & Grace, Jordan released an album of gospel hymns in 2021 titled Company's Comin', which featured Parton, Brandi Carlile, T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne and more.

The Tennessee-born entertainer was an openly gay man whose stories about being gay in the South were a vital part of his appeal. His additional roles included Quincy Combs on Ugly Betty, as well as parts on Reba, American Horror Story, Boston Public and more. His role as Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace earned him an Emmy in 2006.

According to a post to his social media accounts, Jordan was working on a project that he "was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world" at the time of his death. His team plans to share a preview of that project in the coming days.

PICS: Remembering Leslie Jordan's Best Country Music Moments Take a look back at the special moments and incredible collaborations from the life and career of beloved comedian, actor and personality Leslie Jordan, who died Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 67.