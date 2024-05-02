Lewis Brice pours his heart out over a grand piano in a stark new music video for his song "Shadow." The intimate clip comes days after Brice and the love of his life welcomed a baby girl.

"Shadow" is part of Brice's Product Of album, which features a title track collaboration with brother Lee Brice. The two men share a physical resemblance, and while each has a distinct sound, it's natural for fans of one to appreciate the other's style.

In imagining the video for "Shadow," Brice says he aimed for simplicity.

"I was honing in on my now wife, Denelle, and how she's my fire and inspiration for a lot of music that's gotten me to where I am," he shares.

Adam Wood and Will Garret co-wrote the love song. Ari Lyon directed the video.

"I'm proud to say that I get to stand in her shadow in a sense, even though I'm the one generally in the spotlight," Brice adds. "Because she's a big part in me being in the spotlight."

"When it comes to love / I'm the lucky one / Standing in your shadow," the South Carolina-raised artist sings to wrap each chorus.

That shadow grew a bit larger this week. On April 29, Denelle gave birth to a baby girl named Rhaelynn Dawn Brice. No photos have been shared from the couple of 19 months quite yet. It's their first child, and during the lead-up to delivery date both offered plenty of pics on social media.

Expect more new music and additional tour dates from Lewis Brice in 2024.