Lil Nas X just celebrated his seventh straight week at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 100 with "Old Town Road," and he gave his track partner Billy Ray Cyrus an incredibly extravagant gift to mark the occasion: the Maserati convertible that appears in the video.

In the video above, published by TMZ, the Atlanta-based rapper used the delivery service Postmates to have the flashy Maserati GranTurismo convertible delivered to Cyrus' Los Angeles-area home on Monday (May 20), where he pulls it into the driveway and then goes up to surprise his friend by knocking on his door. When a surprised Cyrus opens the door, Lil Nas X lead him out to the car, saying, "I got you something."

"No, no, no, no ... wait a minute, there's no way," Cyrus says in apparent shock as he spots the sports car. When Lil Nas X tells him it's a gift for "Old Town Road" celebrating seven weeks at No. 1, he congratulates him, then jumps in, urging Lil Nas X to do the same.

Lil Nas X and Country's Hip-Hop Love Affair

"We may not come back, man," Cyrus enthuses as he revs up the car to hit the streets.

Lil Nas X was virtually unknown in March, when he released "Old Town Road" online. The track went viral and almost immediately jumped into the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart before Billboard dropped it from consideration, saying it was not country enough. Cyrus joined Lil Nas X for a remix that debuted a week later, and it has mushroomed into one of the biggest multi-genre hits of the year.

The pair performed the song at the Stagecoach Festival in April, and Cyrus joined Lil Nas X onstage to collaborate on the song again in May at the Rolling Loud Festival.

Watch: Keith Urban Covers "Old Town Road"