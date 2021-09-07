Lily Rose Plays Coy With an Ex in ‘I Don’t Smoke’ [Listen]

Lily Rose is on to her ex's games in "I Don't Smoke."

The up-and-coming singer knows her former lover isn't over her, despite their best efforts to prove otherwise. But truth be told, Rose isn't quite over them either, admitting to creeping on her ex's Instagram where she picks up on the signs that her partner has moved on to someone new.

But feelings seem to still be lingering between them as Rose sings, "And I know that I’ve been playing saying / That I don’t want you still / Me not picking up my phone when it rings / That’s like saying I don’t smoke when I drink."

“To me, ‘I Don’t Smoke’ is the perfect example of pop-country. With the production, melody, and lyric all leaning into the newer-aged country genre," Rose describes in a press release. The track was co-written by Breland, Lalo Guzman and Michael Tyler.

Rose catapulted onto the country scene in 2020 when her song "Villain" went viral on TikTok. She has since released follow-up songs “Better Than That," “Green Light” and others.

"Whether it’s happiness, tears, empowerment, feeling seen, feeling heard ... as long as we can reach as many people possible and make them feel the way that 'Villain' makes them feel or maybe the opposite felling of that, that’s the goal," Rose previously shared with Taste of Country.

The Georgia native is set to open for Chris Lane on the Fill Them Boots Tour, kicking off Oct. 28 in Memphis and concluding on March 12, 2022 in Pittsburgh.