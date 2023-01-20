Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Ahead of Public Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest at Graceland in advance of her public memorial service.

Multiple outlets report that Presley was buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday (Jan. 19), beside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at the age of 27.

Entertainment Tonight has confirmed the news.

Presley's father, rock icon Elvis Presley, and his parents, Gladys and Vernon Presley, are also buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, which was Lisa Marie's childhood home.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023 after suffering full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif. Paramedics who responded to the call were able to revive her and transport her to the hospital, where she was reportedly pronounced brain dead. Her family reportedly signed a DNR due to her "hopeless condition," and her mother, Priscilla Presley, broke the news of her death that afternoon.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," Priscilla added. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley's cause of death has been deferred pending further tests. Her memorial is slated to take place on the north lawn of Graceland beginning at 9AM on Sunday (Jan. 22). The service is open to the public. A procession to view Presley's final resting place in the Meditation Garden will follow the service, with everyone on the north lawn invited to join the procession following family and friends.

Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial will also stream online via Graceland's livestream page. The family is asking for donations to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Lisa Marie Presley had three other children in addition to her son: Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her three surviving children will inherit Graceland, the family has confirmed.

