Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid to Rest Beside Her Son at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed. In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Presley's daughter, actress Riley Keough, shares that her mother will be laid to rest at her childhood home, Graceland.

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," the rep states.

Presley's son Benjamin Keough, from her first marriage to musician Danny Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. He is buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., which is also the final resting place for Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and both of his parents, Gladys and Vernon Presley.

In addition to 33-year-old Riley Keough, Presley also had twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood, who are 14.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday (Jan. 12) at the age of 54 after suffering full cardiac arrest at her home in California. Paramedics who responded to the scene were able to regain a pulse before they rushed her to the hospital, as TMZ was first to report. She was then placed on life support in a medically-induced coma.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared the news of her death later in the day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," Priscilla added. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie Presley was Elvis Presley's only child. She launched a musical career of her own in 2003 with the release of To Whom It May Concern, and followed that with Now What in 2005 and Storm & Grace in 2012.

No further details about her funeral services are yet available.

