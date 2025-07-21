Little Debbie just dropped their fall 2025 snack cake lineup and it includes a new, jaw-dropping addition to the team: Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies.

Food blogger Markie Devo shared the full fall lineup, and we’ve been staring at these snack cakes ever since. No notes. Just drool.

Eight returning fan favorites are coming back to shelves in August:

Pumpkin Delights Fall Party Cakes(Chocolate & Vanilla) Fall Pumpkin Spice Rolls Fall Gingerbread Brownie Pumpkins Mini Pumpkin Spice Donuts Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks Fall Buttery Vanilla Mini Muffins

But it’s the Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pie that has fans losing it online.

Fans of the OG Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie know what they are getting: that soft cookie that gushes sweet creme frosting into your mouth.

It's the addition of the Pumpkin Spice that has everyone wondering and clamoring for a bite.

What Fans Are Saying About the Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pie

One fan writes, "Can’t wait to try the Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Crème Pies!"

Another fan gives us a preview of what to expect with the Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pie, saying "Food Lion had their own version of the pumpkin spice oatmeal pies a few years back. I only saw them once and they were delish!"

If the generic version was that good, we can only imagine what Little Debbie has up her sleeve.

The rest of the comments have fans are ranking their favorites, planning snack hauls, and complaining (lovingly) about how fast these treats sell out every fall.

Of course, there are always a few naysayers claiming the cakes “taste like chemicals now,” but those are what we call haters.

When Will Little Debbie's Fall Snack Lineup Hit Shelves?

Look for the majority of these cakes to hit shelves in the beginning of August, which is controversial as well, as it's a good seven weeks before fall officially gets ushered in, on September 22.

Who Owns Little Debbie?

According to Little Debbie, they are owned by McKee Foods Corporation, which is family-owned and in it's fourth generation. The brand got it's name after the creator's granddaughter, Debbie McKee.

What Are The Top-Selling Little Debbie Snack Cakes?

The top three best-sellers are:

Oatmeal Creme Pies

Swiss Cake Rolls

Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars

Two of the three aforementioned, Swiss Cake Rolls and Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars, spark serious debate over the best way to devour them.

Do you unroll the Swiss Cale Rolls like a fruit rollup or just bite into them? Or do you have the skills to split your Nutty Buddy Bars into glorious layers?

No matter how you enjoy your Little Debbie snacks, be sure to let us know which fall release you're most excited for.

