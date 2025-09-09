Little Debbie always keeps us on the edge of our seats with crazy and seasonal releases, but this time, the company has made a major change to six of popular snacks that has caught everyone's attention.

What Changes Is Little Debbie Making?

According to All Recipes, Little Debbie has realized that there is an increased demand in people wanting their snacks on the go and in smaller servings, individually wrapped, and they are ready to pounce on that market.

Get our free mobile app

Check Clevenger, the associate brand manager at parent company McKee Foods, says, "The single serve format continues to win with shoppers who crave both convenience and variety."

Clevenger continues, "With generous portions, and big, unforgettable flavor, we designed these new snacks to satisfy every craving."

Which Little Debbie Snacks Are Changing?

The six new snacks that are getting even more snack-sized are:

Little Debbie Single-Serve Nutty Buddy Cakes: These were released earlier in 2025 as a cake version of the snack we all grew up on, the Nutty Buddy bars that Little Debbie blessed us with. They now will be offered in packs of three. Little Debbie Single-Serve Cheese Danish: This sweet, cream cheese-topped snack is back on shelves and reformulated with a new recipe and a new smaller size option. Little Debbie Single-Serve Pound Cakes: These come in a small package of two and are like your grandma's pound cake, but on steroids. Little Debbie Single-Serve Cinnamon Streusel Cakes: These are hard to even write about, as I get hungry from just the thought of "a buttery streusel crumble" and a "soft, sugary crunch for a rich and decadent bite." Little Debbie Single-Serve Cream Cheese Streusel Cakes: Described as two soft vanilla cakes that are graciously topped with cream cheese and a crunchy streusel crumble. Little Debbie Single-Serve Deluxe Cinnamon Roll: A giant, individually wrapped cinnamon bun that's got cinnamon with icing mixed in.

Who Is Little Debbie?

Little Debbie is real, and her name is Debbie McKee-Fowler. She is the granddaughter of McKee Foods' founder. O.D. McKee.

This legend walking among us actually still goes to work each day at McKee Foods, where she is the Executive Vice-President.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood