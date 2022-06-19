Loretta Lynn Remembers Her Dad on Father’s Day: ‘They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore’

Loretta Lynn shared a remembrance of her dad to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday (June 19), posting a couple of family photos that date back nearly a century. Featured in the photographs is Lynn's father, Melvin Theodore "Ted" Webb, and mother, Clara Marie.

"I can't ever explain enough how I loved him. He was the best," Lynn said in the caption of her post. "Gentle and wise and such a hard working man. I guess he was always working. He loved mommy so much and he loved us."

Lynn was one of eight children born to Webb and Clara Marie. Biographical information on Lynn's dad is sparse, but according to FindAGrave.com, he died in February 1959 at the age of 52. In her Father's Day reflection, Lynn said that her dad was "gone too soon," and she reminded those whose parents are still living to cherish their time together.

"I'd give anything for him to see me sing -- especially at the [Grand Ole Opry," she continued. "I sure miss him and I promise you they don't make 'em like my daddy anymore. If you still have yours -- hug him and do something special for him. They're gold!"

Though Lynn's parents are no longer living, the country superstar is still a member of a big family. She and her late husband, Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn had six children over the course of their 48-year marriage, and she often shares posts celebrating time spent with family. Most recently, Lynn shared a series of throwback shots intermixed with present-day photos, all of which show her hanging out with family, playing music or just relaxing at home.

Loretta Lynn Through the Years: