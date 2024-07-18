Lou Dobbs Dead: CNN Reporter Turned Embroiled Trump Ally Dies at 78

Business reporter-turned-political pundit Lou Dobbs has died. The former Moneyline host became known for his sharp conservative takes in recent years.

In fact, his hot takes ultimately led to his being fired and sued after the 2020 presidential election.

The announcement was made at Dobbs' social media pages.

Dobbs' cause of death has not been revealed. He was 78 years old.



Per CNN, the native Texan joined CNN at its inception and was the host of Moneyline until 2009, when he moved to help launch Fox Business.



Former President Donald Trump called him a "truly incredible journalist, reporter and talent."

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of 'the great Lou Dobbs,'" a message on social media reads.

"Lou was a fighter til the very end — fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country. Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou's wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren."

Fox News also shared a statement with Taste of Country:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs. An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry. We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family.

KTLA in Los Angeles points out that in later years, Dobbs became better known for his support of conservative causes. He was a major supporter of President Trump's policies and even questioned former President Barak Obama's citizenship.

After Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Dobbs' promotion of false conspiracy theories that the voting had been rigged helped lead to lawsuits from companies like Dominion Voting Systems and Smarmatic, against Fox News. Smartmatic’s personal lawsuit against Dobbs is ongoing.

In February 2021, Dobbs was abruptly removed from Fox Business. His lawyers denied the allegations.

Moneyline (later called Lou Dobbs Tonight) was Dobbs' first high-profile job. The show began in 1980 and ran on and off until his departure in 2009. The Harvard graduate took jobs reporting news in Arizona and Seattle before joining CNN. He was married to Debi Segura at the time of his death. The couple have several adult children.

At the time of his death, Dobbs was the host of a podcast called the Great America Show With Lou Dobbs.

