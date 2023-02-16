Lucy Hale Marks One Year of Sobriety: ‘Greatest Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Lucy Hale Marks One Year of Sobriety: &#8216;Greatest Thing I&#8217;ve Ever Done&#8217;

Country singer and Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is marking a big milestone: She celebrated one year of sobriety early this year.

Hale hasn't previously shared much about her sobriety journey, but on Tuesday (Feb. 14), she commemorated the occasion with a few words and a photo.

Hale shared a snapshot of the cake she enjoyed in celebration of her hard work, which was decorated with pink icing and rainbow sprinkles. "1 YEAR!" was written in yellow icing across the top.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post," the star tells her fans in the caption. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety."

Hale adds that she hopes her experience with sobriety will serve as inspiration to anyone facing addiction, or anyone who simply wishes to cut alcohol, drugs or other substances out of their life.

"While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved," she says, concluding her post with a string of red emoji hearts.

Hale released a string of country singles in the 2010s, and her debut album, Road Between, came out in 2014. The album produced two radio singles, including "You Sound Good to Me," which was a Top 30 hit.

