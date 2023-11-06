How Luke Bryan Picks Who to Make Fun of at the CMA Awards: Who Can &#8216;Tolerate It&#8217;?

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

It's a classic CMA Awards tradition, and no show is complete without it: The hosts simply must make fun of some of the famous attendees.

This year, Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning will return as co-hosts for the second year running.

Bryan promises that fans won't be disappointed in the zingers they've got in the chamber this year — even if the jokes are a little gentler than ones they might have chosen in previous years.

"You kinda just think about it in terms of who can tolerate it," Bryan tells Taste of Country Nights with a laugh, when asked how he and Manning decide which of their fellow celebrities to target.

"Everybody's so sensitive these days! Not really," Bryan adds. "We'll have some fun with the people out there, but it's a little more tame these days. You don't have to worry about any Oscars slaps or things like that."

Of course, the singer is referring to the infamous altercation — also known as "the slap heard 'round the world" — that took place at the Academy Awards in 2022, when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock for a joke Rock made about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Aside from his plans to stick to good-natured joke material, Bryan's keeping the secrets of his opening monologue and hosting script pretty close to the chest. When asked if he could spill any details about what he and Manning have planned, he said "Absolutely not," a twinkle in his eye.

The 2023 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (Nov. 8).

