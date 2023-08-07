Luke Bryan Cancels Headlining Watershed Festival Slot: ‘Frustrating Weekend’

Luke Bryan is still battling an illness that's keeping him offstage.

After scrapping two shows earlier in the weekend, the singer pulled out of his headlining Watershed Festival performance slot on Sunday (Aug. 6). He broke the news on social media, and let fans know how disappointed he was to be missing the gig.

"This is such a frustrating weekend," Bryan wrote. "'Shedders, I am sorry to let you down, but I am not back singing — can hardly even talk still.

"This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always," he continued. "I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you! Show them all what you got. Love ya — Luke."

The Washington-based festival also announced Bryan's removal from the bill, announcing that Lainey Wilson was stepping in to play the headlining slot. Due to the last-minute lineup change, the festival issued a refund for a third of the base price of the festival wristband to attendees.

Bryan's illness has kept him away from performances all weekend: He rescheduled a date in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday night, and outright canceled a Boise, Idaho, performance the following day. At the time, he explained that he's been fighting through a cold during his shows for the past couple of weeks, but eventually, his voice gave out.

Two out of the three affected performances this weekend were stops on Bryan's 2023 Country On Tour, which launched in mid-June and is scheduled to continue through October. The next planned stop on the tour is for Thursday, Aug. 10 in Rogers, Ark.