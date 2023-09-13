Luke Bryan to Host New ‘It’s All Country’ Docuseries

Luke Bryan will be at the center of an upcoming six-episode Hulu docuseries called It's All Country, according to a report from Billboard.

The superstar will host the show, and he's also executive producing it alongside NFL great Peyton Manning, who is also Bryan's co-host at the CMA Awards. It's All Country will highlight some of the songs and moments that defined the genre and "changed the face of country music forever," according to a release. The show will focus on pivotal moments that made country music one of the most prevalent genres in America, as well as the world.

Meanwhile, Bryan and Manning are currently preparing for their second consecutive year as co-hosts at the 2023 CMAs after debuting in the role in 2022. The CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 8 and air on ABC.

A global touring artist and one of the country genre's biggest stars, Bryan is no stranger to the documentary format. In 2021, he released Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, which offered an intimate look into the singer's journey to stardom, including insight into the personal and professional hurdles that he overcame to rise to the top of the format.

Most recently, Bryan is in the midst of his 2023 Country on Tour. This month, he's also taking a break from that trek for the return of his beloved annual fall tradition, the Farm Tour. That mini-tour, which launches in Kentucky on Thursday (Sept. 14), will take Bryan and his team to five small towns and farms in the South and Midwest.

A release date for It's All Country has yet to be revealed.