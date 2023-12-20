Luke Bryan’s Family Is Skipping a Beloved Holiday Tradition This Year

Christmas will be a whole lot quieter this year in Luke Bryan's household: His family has decided to skip Pranksmas this year.

For those not in the know, Pranksmas is the Bryan family's annual tradition of pulling pranks on each other. Gags, jump scares, spooky masks and good old fashioned air horns are just a few favorite tools of Pranksmas, which usually lasts all December long. Spearheaded by the singer's prank-loving wife Caroline, Pranksmas takes aim at all members of the family: Nobody is safe, not even Bryan's kids or his 76-year-old mother, LeClaire.

But it takes a lot of work to think up all those pranks, and Caroline called it off in 2023 for one simple reason: She just didn't have the energy.

"So I didn't do Pranksmas this year because well...I'm tired," the singer's wife wrote on social media earlier this week.

Rather than leave fans complete prank-less this holiday season, Caroline posted a compilation of highlights from previous Pranksmases — all focused around LeClaire.

"In honor of Hurricane Salem making her arrival for Christmas, here's some videos of Pranksmas Past," Caroline joked, along with a montage of LeClaire's best moments — from her fake commercial for Onion Goggles to the time she got pantsed in the middle of a family gathering.

Pranksmas may have been called off for 2023, but that doesn't mean that the family has given up pranks entirely. Earlier this month, Caroline posted a video of Bryan waking up their 15-year-old son Bo in a creepy Halloween mask.