The streak that Luke Combs is on is one that might not ever happen again in country music. Every song he has released as a single — all 15 of them — have gone to No. 1 on Billboard or Mediabase's airplay charts. He is releasing his Gettin' Old album on Friday (March 24), and ahead of this release Combs stopped by Taste of Country Nights to talk to share some details.

There are definitely some personal songs on this record. Combs co-wrote 15 out of the 18 tracks, and some of those co-writes are covering more serious content, like being a father to his son, Tex.

Combs became a dad last summer.

"There's one or two on this one that kinda was from when he was about to be born and when he was just been born when I had an opportunity to write for this record," he says. Here's the full interview:

Not long after Combs visited us, he revealed that his wife is pregnant with their second son. According to his Instagram baby announcement, we know that one of the songs he was talking about is "Take You With Me". The other one that he is referring to? We will have to figure out ourselves when the album drops.

The overall vibe of my latest interview with Luke Combs is so good. Looking back, knowing what I know now, I can totally tell he was in a great headspace when he was in studio, and he offered some real insight about the album, about being named Entertainer of the Year and about his friendship with Morgan Wallen (and more).

