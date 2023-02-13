Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Is About Wife Nicole — Both Love and Heartbreak

Luke Combs continues to release new music from his upcoming Gettin' Old album (March 24). He dropped "Love You Anyway" on Friday (Feb. 10), revealing that the love and heartbreak song is inspired by his wife Nicole.

The "Hurricane" singer shared a lengthy note on social media about how the song came to be.

"Valentine's Day 2020," he begins in a post to Instagram. "I was playing a show and had dedicated 'Beautiful Crazy' to Nicole and said, 'If you're in here (the arena), I love you. If not, you know I do anyway."

Those words struck a chord in his friend Dan, who wrote "Love You Anyway" as a title idea in his phone. One month later, the two were in a writing session with Ray Fulcher when Dan brought it up.

"We loved the idea as a title and decided to write about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you'd love them anyway," Combs explains.

"If came off very poetic and we wanted to find the words that could really give meaning to what we were trying to say, but as we say in the song, we didn't know if there were deep enough words made for that," he continues. "But it all came together and essentially it's a heartbreak and love song all in one."

That heartbreak and love come from a deep connection he has for Nicole, his wife of two years. The context Combs provides for "Love You Anyway" shines new light on the lyrics. It's evident that he is head over heels in love with Nicole, and he'll remain that way regardless of what the future holds.

"And long story short, me dedicating a song I wrote about Nicole ended up turning into another song about Nicole, and now three years later the song is finally out at the same time of year," he explains. "It's a a special one to me and I hope y'all love it as much as I do."

Combs and Nicole tied the knot on Aug. 1, 2020 at their home in Florida. He used footage from their nuptials in the music video for his song "Forever After All." The couple welcomed their first child, Tex Lawrence, on June 19, 2022.