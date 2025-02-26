Luke Combs’ Mama Got a Personal Tour of His Bar — Here’s Her Review

Luke Combs' mother Rhonda was one proud mama as she saw his downtown Nashville bar for the very first time.

Video posted to the venue's Instagram page shows Rhonda soaking it all in as she takes a tour, and sharing her favorite parts about the place.

Combs' new Lower Broadway bar, Category 10, is open now.

Clocking in at a whopping 69,000 square feet, the hot spot features a variety of different amenities, including a rooftop bar, a main stage and a special honky-tonk dedicated to live entertainment.

Read More: Look Inside Luke Combs' Lower Broadway Bar, Category 10

As she toured the facilities, Mama Combs raved about how "incredible" each spot in the bar was. "I'm so proud of it too, you know? How fun!" she commented as she walked around each area.

Category 10, Instagram Category 10, Instagram loading...

Rhonda spent extra time at The Eye, a 7,000 square foot rooftop deck that is the largest outdoor deck in the Broadway area.

"I love it! Oh, this looks so good," she says, grinning ear to ear. "Oh my gosh, look at this view!

Category 10, Instagram Category 10, Instagram loading...

"You know, everybody will be coming here 'cause it's facing the stadium and on the river," she noted, looking out at the jaw-dropping views of downtown Nashville. "Oh, are you kidding me?"

Category 10, Instagram Category 10, Instagram loading...

Rhonda's rave review was, of course, a little biased, since her son is the brainchild behind Category 10.

But she's got good reason to be so proud: Not only did Combs recently open up one of the most ambitious of all the star bars on Broadway, but he's among the country genre's most successful modern artists, bar none.

Read More: Luke Combs Loves the Simple Life

Not only that, but Combs has never stopped giving back to the state where he grew up, North Carolina. After last year's Hurricane Helene, Combs teamed up with Eric Church to quickly put together a benefit show focused on raising funds for hard-hit regions in the state; the event brought in a staggering number of over $24 million.