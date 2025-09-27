With the recent announcement that Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole are expecting their third child, Luke Combs tells Taste of Country Nights that being a new father is like "getting punched in the face."

The comparison comes from Combs answering an earlier question about getting punched in the face one time in his life, and he said it changes how one thinks about things.

"You figure a lot of sh-t out after getting punched in the face," he told us.

What Parenting Advice Has Luke Combs Gotten?

We asked Combs about parenting advice he has been given along the way, and he said, "I feel like everybody told me all the stuff, but it's like you can't really understand it until you live it — it's like getting punched in the face."

Combs is also referring to the now-infamous line from former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, "Everyone's got something to say until you get punched in the face."

The "Back in the Saddle" singer draws the comparison of the two things together by saying, "They can tell you about it all you want, dude; then you have the kid, and then it's a whole different ballgame."

We think Combs and his wife are well-equipped to handle the arrival of a third baby, as they have shown time and time again how great of parents they are to both Tex and Beau.

Combs even paused his touring career in 2025 in order to be home more with his kids and be able to watch them grow up.

Will the Combs family stop at three children?

Or will they have a family as large as fellow country artist, Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren do? Only time will tell.

How Did Luke Combs and His Wife Meet?

They met in 2016 at a songwriters festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and have been together ever since.

How Many No. 1 Songs Does Luke Combs Have?

Luke Combs has had a whopping 19 solo No. 1 hits, and his career is not even a decade old.

