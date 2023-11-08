Candy-apple red was a popular color choice on the 2023 CMA Awards red carpet, and nobody nailed the look more expertly than Luke Combs' wife, Nicole.

The country couple looked effortlessly put together as they walked the carpet before the awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 8), with outfits that were subtly complementary but not too matchy-matchy.

Combs rocked a subtle red-and-purple plaid, but his wife's look was the main event. Nicole strolled the carpet in a flowing, mid-length red number with elaborately patterned structural details.

Combs is walking into tonight's ceremony CMA royalty, since he's the reigning Entertainer of the Year for the past two years running. He's once again up in the top category, where he'll go head to head with Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood to hang onto his title.

It's also been a big year in the singer's personal life. He and Nicole welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Beau, in August — while Combs was overseas playing a set of Australian dates on his World Tour. The singer took the month of September off to spend time with his growing family before returning for the final dates on the 2023 trek.

The 2023 CMA Awards is airing live on ABC from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are co-hosting the show for the second year running.