Check Your Freezer! FDA Recall Issued on Frozen Mac & Cheese Product

The hits just keep on coming! The FDA has issued a recall alert for Feel Good Foods LLC Three Cheese Mac & Cheese Bites because they have the potential to be contaminated with foreign material.

Specifically, they might contain small pieces of metal.

The recall was originally issued in early February by Feel Good Foods LLC themselves on more than 4,000 cases of the frozen mac and cheese bites. The FDA has now upped this to a Class II recall.

A Class II recall is a notification that a product may cause temporary health issues or a small risk of serious health problems.

So run — don't walk — to your freezer and check for these specific codes on any Feel Good Foods LLC 8 oz. frozen mac and cheese bites:

UPC: 8-99039-00280-8

Lot Code: 24354AV1 or 24355AV1

Best By Date: 6/19/26 or 6/20/26

This is just the latest in food recalls that have plagued grocery stores and restaurants in the past year. Recently there were 2 major recalls at Walmart, one for chicken broth and the other for mislabeled empanadas.

In JJanuary, there was broccoli-gate, where frozen bags of broccoli sold at Walmart were being recalled.

This time, Walmart seems to be off the hook, as these mac and cheese bites are sold at Target, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, Wegmans and Sprouts. But they could have also made their way to the freezer sections at smaller, local grocery chains, so better to be safe than sorry and check your boxes.

