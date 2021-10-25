Maddie & Tae Are CMT’s 2022 Next Women of Country Tour Headliners

Maddie & Tae are hitting the road with an entourage of powerful women in 2022. The duo have been announced as the headliners of the next CMT Next Women of Country Tour.

The 2022 trek is officially named the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour, and it'll see the pair will leading a run of shows designed to showcase some of the brightest and best women in the country music genre. The tour will begin on Jan. 6 in Oklahoma City, Okla., then head to places including Houston, Texas; Boston, Mass.; New York City and, of course, Nashville, before concluding in Atlanta, Ga., in mid-February.

Joining the “Girl in a Country Song” singers for the trek are Callista Clark and Sacha, both fairly new players in the country music scene who are making names for themselves as rising stars. The full list of 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour dates is below.

Tickets for the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour will be available on Friday (Oct. 29). Previous artists who have been part of a CMT Next Women of Country Tour include Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Ashley McBryde.

2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour Dates:

Jan. 6 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Town Theatre

Jan. 7 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Jan. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Jan. 13 — New York City @ Gramercy Theatre

Jan. 14 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Jan. 15 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Jan. 19 — San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Beach

Jan. 20 — West Hollywood, Calif. @ The Roxy

Jan. 21 — San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo Rio

Jan. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Feb. 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation at the Intersection

Feb. 4 — Bloomington, Ind. @ The Castle Theater

Feb. 5 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Feb. 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Feb. 11 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

Feb. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

