Maddie & Tae's Maddie Marlow already seems to have that bridal glow, and it's only March. Come November — when she walks down the aisle to wed longtime boyfriend Jonah Font in Nashville — you might be able to see her from space!

That is, if she can finish all of the wedding planning musts on her to-do list.

"I told the wedding planner that this wedding needs to be completely planned by April," Marlow told Taste of Country backstage before a recent show in Chicago. "Everything is getting locked down at the moment. We already have the cake and the catering and the venue and the flowers all done."

It's a smart decision for Marlow to check off as much as she can right now, since the next few months look to be quite busy for a duo that is currently making moves on the charts with their single "Friends Don’t." This spring, Marlow and her Maddie & Tae duo partner Taylor Dye will embark on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour.

In addition, Marlow's fiancee will be finishing his degree this spring, so the Texas native is looking for all the help she can get at the moment.

"I have an awesome wedding planner who’s really been helping," Marlow says. "Also, Tae is one of my bridesmaids and the girl that is coming out and doing merchandise for us is also one of our best friends and bridesmaids too, and both of them are going to be on the road with me, so I can kind of pass some stuff off if I need to."

As for the bridesmaid's dresses? "Tae is going to go pick out a bridesmaid dress, but there is a surprise with that," Marlow hints, adding: "The fans will get to experience the whole thing with us."

Time will tell what that means. Maddie & Tae are nominated for Duo of the Year at the upcoming 2019 ACM Awards — their sixth career nomination from the ACM. The show will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 7, hosted by Reba McEntire.