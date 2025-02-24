Maddie & Tae's next musical chapter will be inspired by all the growth the two singers have experienced together over their 15 years of working together.

The duo announced their new album Love & Light on Monday (Feb. 24). The project will include several songs fans have already heard, like "Heart They Didn't Break" and "Sad Girl Summer."

It also includes a freshly-released track called "Kissing Cowboys."

In that song, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr give their younger selves a light-hearted piece of advice that might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of sage wisdom.

"Paint your lips, then you shoot one back / If you break his heart, do it on his tab / Wave goodbye, then you reapply," the chorus goes. "There might be a John Wayne hiding in the here and now, boys / So keep on kissing cowboys."

"The thing about being a little bit older is you realize how many things you wish someone had told you," Kerr explains in a press release. "All the stuff you worried about, the pressure to be somebody else's idea – when you really should be out there, well — 'kissing cowboys.'"

Kerr and Font aren't just duo partners — they're also best friends who've seen each other through personal highs and lows over the last decade-plus. The most recent of those adventures are their forays into parenthood: Kerr welcomed her second child in November, while Font is a mom to a baby boy born in the fall of 2023.

Love & Light drops in full on May 2, and Maddie & Tae will pair the project with a short spring tour. It's their fourth studio album to date and is available to preorder now.

Maddie & Tae, Love & Light 2025 Tour:

Apr. 10 -- New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Apr. 25 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Joe's Live

May 1 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

May 9 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ogen Theatre

May 15 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre