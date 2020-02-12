Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's design idea for their son's nursery is based on a baby's simple need for sleep: Cozy and dark.

Morris is due in March with the couple's first child, a baby boy.

Sitting down with Taste of Country Nights, the crossover star shares that she and Hurd knew from the start that they didn't want to go the traditional route of using blue as the color scheme for a boy's room. Instead, they've chosen a more neutral, but moody palette.

"I want the nursery to feel really cozy and dark," Morris explains, adding that they have picked out a crib and purchased blackout curtains to encourage as much sleep as possible.

"We really want the baby to be sleep trained as much as possible before I go back out on the road."

Real Talk With Maren Morris:

Morris is currently in the process of customizing her tour bus to accommodate a newborn, with input from her peers in the business, like Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild. They advised her on how to configure the tour bus in a way that adapts to the child's growth.

"All my artist friends that have raised children on buses have given me so many great tips on what's B.S., what you don't need, what you do need," Morris explains.

In fact, Fairchild was the first person Morris texted after finding out about the pregnancy. "She just seems like she has the answer for anything. She just has that energy, that boss lady energy like 'I've got it covered,'" the singer says.

In recent years, Morris has toured with a number of superstar acts who have children, like Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton, which has shown her that a natural balance between raising a family and life on the road is possible. She's looking forward to making it a reality for her family, too.

"It's been so cool to see it be normal to have children out there. It's a real life, they don't know any different," she observes. "I think it'll be cool to have this baby grow up on the road and that be a normal thing."

The couple's son is due in March, just days after she headlines the Houston Rodeo.