Maren Morris came bearing gifts during her Wednesday night (July 5) stop at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town: She debuted a new song called "Get the Hell Out of Here" for the crowd.

Before she performed it, Morris reportedly explained that "Get the Hell Out of Here" was inspired by her own experiences of wrestling with self-confidence and self-worth, according to social media posts from fans who were at the show. She kept things stripped down as she debuted the ballad, backed only by gentle acoustic guitar.

"I've gone against the grain and good advice / I drank my weight to dehydrate the thoughts that flood my mind / So, to all my grand apologies I know are insincere / Go on, get the hell out of here," Morris sang from the stage. "I do the best I can / But the more I hang around here, the less I give a damn / So, to all the doubts and demons that I held so dear / Go on, get the hell out of here ..."

Morris posted a snippet of the performance on her Instagram stories, adding, "Played a new one tonight." Fan-filmed video also shows a clip of her debut of "Get the Hell Out of Here."

Though she has collaborated with other artists on a couple of one-offs, "Get the Hell Out of Here" marks the first new solo music from Morris since the release of her March 2022 Humble Quest album.

In recent months, she's been teasing that she's working hard on new music. In April, the singer revealed that she's working with producer Jack Antonoff.