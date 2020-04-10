Maren Morris is becoming a voice of a generation with her genre-bending music. She started her career as a songwriter, but after putting herself out there as an artist, fans began to flock to her relatable lyrics and distinctive voice.

Morris' voice is undeniably special, but her strength as a writer lies in her ability to write both vulnerable ballads and powerful, empowering statements. She also has proven her ability to transcend genres, having slowly but surely become an all-genre festival staple and having scored a major dance hit thanks to a 2018 collaboration. Additionally, Morris is part of the newly-formed supergroup the Highwomen.

The following are Morris' Top 5 songs, taking into account fan reactions, radio success and the opinions of Taste of Country staff.