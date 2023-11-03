Country singer Mark Chesnutt has pushed back Friday night's (Nov. 3) concert in Tennessee due to "health concerns and doctor's orders."

Per the venue, Chesnutt's concert at Williams Auditorium in Henderson will be rescheduled. The news lines up with a message the singer or his team reportedly shared to social media, but quickly deleted.

Chesnutt's hits include "Brother Jukebox," "I Just Wanted You to Know" and "It's a Little Too Late."

In 2021, the 60-year-old abruptly canceled concerts to undergo back surgery.

After this weekend, he has four more concerts scheduled for 2023.

Related: 27 Country Singers Who Died Too Soon

Update: Chesnutt's team shared a message on Facebook on Friday explaining that he was undergoing a medical procedure but is looking forward to seeing everyone soon.

Whiskey Riff snapped a screen shot of what looks to be a message on Chesnutt's Facebook page that reveals he was hospitalized on Wednesday night (Nov. 1) with an issue that required critical care. It says the 90s hitmaker's medical issue is unknown to him at this point, but he's going to have to miss some shows.

The post told fans that he'd have to cancel shows planned for Nov. 2 in Indiana and Nov. 3 in. Tennessee.

"We would like to apologize to our fans that have always been so very supportive and hope you will keep Mark in your prayers," the message reads.

"Mark was admitted to the hospital Wednesday evening and is now in the Critical Care Unit in stable condition," the message reads. "He is receiving care and undergoing multiple tests to identify the cause of his medical issues."

"We will post more updates once the doctor determine his condition."

Singer Neal McCoy heard the news and wished his friend well in the comments section of a different post. Taste of Country has reached out to Chesnutt's team for more information.

The 37th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards Getty Images loading...

Who Is Mark Chesnutt?

The Texas-raised Mark Chesnutt first broke onto the country charts with "Brother Jukebox" in 1990. He notched eight No. 1 songs across the decade, the final being "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," an Aerosmith cover. His honky-tonk sound was more in line with contemporaries like Tracy Lawrence and Joe Diffie.

While never a regular contender for country music awards, he was a radio mainstay with at least three hits each year from 1991 to 1998. Chestnutt has continued to record and tour in the 20 years since.

Chesnutt has been married to wife Tracie since 1992. They have three kids.